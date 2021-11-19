Row Erupts as Delhi-based Firm Begins Construction of Second Sun Temple in Konark; DM Serves Notice

A row has erupted in Odisha’s Konark as the administration issued a notice to a New Delhi-based firm that began construction of a second Sun temple within 34 acres of the Konark temple’s land at Chandrabhaga beach.

The Konark Vikas Parishad and other social organisation, too, have been opposing the illegal construction.

For the project, the firm has brought many stone sculptures from Rajasthan and people have reportedly begun praying at the site to the Sun God.

At the moment, the construction of chariots, wheels, pillars, statues, horses, etc. are underway on the government land, despite the administration’s objection.

Mukesh Jain, Chairman of New Konark Surya Mandir Mukhashala, said, “Two years ago, Om Baba had declared to build a Sun Temple in Konark. We will build it just like the old temple. "

Meanwhile, objecting to the construction, Subas Nayak, President of Konark Vikas Parishad said, “We will oppose the second Sun Temple in Konark. If district administration will not take any step, we will intensify agitation against it."

The Puri district administration issued the notice on October 12 and was directed to vacate the place. Puri Collector Samartha Verma said, “Gop Tehsildar is investigating the matter. We will take action as per the report."

