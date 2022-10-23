Row Erupts over Video of Namaz being Offered in Train in UP; Police Say Probe On

A fresh row has erupted after a video showing four men offering Namaz inside a train near the Khadda railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar went viral on Saturday. Railway police have launched a probe in the matter and said that action will be taken after investigation.

The video, which shows four men offering Namaz in the aisle of a sleeper coach, was shared by former Uttar Pradesh MLA Deeplal Bharti who was also reportedly travelling in the train. He claimed that the men were causing inconvenience to other passengers.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 20 in Satyagrah express (15273), when the train had a halt at Khadda Railway Station in Kushinagar, as per reports.

The railway police have launched a probe, though no FIR has been lodged so far, nor any written complaint filed. “The information of a viral video about offering Namaz in the train corridor has been taken. The veracity of the video and the claim that it was shot on October 20, when the train stopped at Khadda Railway Station, is being looked into. Railway police have been asked to investigate the matter," CPRO NER said.

“We are looking into the matter and if passengers faced any kind of problem during their journey. Investigation will be done and then further action will be taken on the matter," SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Awdhesh Singh said.

“FIR will be lodged immediately in case we get a written complaint regarding the issue," he further said.

