Royal Bengal Tiger Kazi Makes Assam State Zoo Proud with Two Cubs

Eight-year-old super mom Kazi has been the pride of Assam State Zoo these days. The two cubs she delivered five days back are not only keeping well but also have been the darlings of the zoo authorities and keepers. The birth of the cubs has added to the existing tiger population of the zoo taking the count to nine.

“The Royal Bengal tiger Kazi gave birth to two cubs on the 3rd of February and both the mother and the cubs are healthy. The enclosure is kept adequately warm as we have placed heaters outside and straw inside," said Dr Ashwini Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer Assam State Zoo & Botanical Garden.

This is for the second time in two years that Kazi has delivered. On June 15, Kazi and Danush gave birth to Sultan and Suresh during the pandemic lockdown period of 2020. According to the zoo authorities, the pandemic lockdown indeed provided the much-required break for the animals. The Assam State Zoo is quite big and natural and thereby it has successfully bred tigers even during normal days.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahai said the mother is being taken care of with a nutritious diet. “Around 6-7 kg of meat is being provided to the mother along with other veterinary prescribed food," he added.

“The focus is on hygiene and cleanliness in and around the enclosure so that the mother and her cubs are not afflicted with any disease," stated Sahai. “The focus is on providing a hygienic environment to the animals in the zoo," he added.

Sahai exuded optimism that the zoo would be able to attract more visitors now with the arrival of the new inmates and the State government decision to end all covid restrictions in the state from February 15.

Meanwhile, the forest authorities have requested Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to come up with names for the newly-born cubs. Suklabaidya has given names to quite a good number of animals in the zoo and they have become popular.

“Our government has taken adequate care to keep the animals of the zoo in proper care with routine health checkups. We also had a health mela for the inmates. The environment of the zoo has been scientifically taken care of. They have asked me to name the cubs, I shall do it once I return. Talking of tigers, the population of the big cats have increased considerably in the state in our national parks" stated Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Forest Assam.

The tiger population in Assam has increased to 200 in 2021 from 159 in 2018 while three of its tiger reserves — Kaziranga, Manas, and Orang—have received the accreditation of the Global Conservation Assured/Tiger Standards (CA/TS). At present, there are 126/135 big cats in Kaziranga (according to NTC) 48 in Manas, 28 in Orang, and three in Nameri tiger reserves. Sighting of Tigers has been appreciably high in the Kaziranga National this year as reported by the tourist guide operating in the park.

Established in 1957 and spread over 175 hectares in the middle of Guwahati in the Hengrabari reserve forest, the zoo, which has 1,040 wild animals and birds of 112 species, is the biggest zoological park in the north-east region.

