Key Accused in Mohali RPG Attack Arrested in Mumbai by Punjab Police in Joint Operation

Punjab Police have arrested the main accused in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali earlier this year. Charat Singh was arrested in a joint operation with Central Agency & ATS Maharashtra.

The Punjab DGP hailed the arrest as a major breakthrough by the department and confirmed that Charat Singh was a key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

Charat Singh was one of Lakhbir Singh Landa’s main associates and hailed from the Tarn Taran distric.

“Charat Singh was arrested in Mumbai and we have established clear links between him and the key mastermind Lakhbir Singh Landa," DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested the alleged mastermind - Lakhbir Singh Landa - in connection with RPG attack. The police said gangster Landa was also a resident of the Tarn Taran district and shifted to Canada in 2017.

According to the Punjab Police, Landa was said to be a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh, as a part of ISI and operates from Pakistan.

An RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on the evening of May 9, triggering a blast at the site.

The Delhi Police had also apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the RPG attack. The juvenile was also tasked with “eliminating" actor Salman Khan, police had said. Apart from the juvenile, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested another man, identified as Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4, Delhi Police had said.

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with “eliminating" Khan.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here