RRB NTPC Recruitment: Number of Candidates to be 20 Times of Vacancies Likely for CBT 2

The Ministry of Railways has allowed the number of candidates to be 20 times that of vacancies in the Railway Recruitment Board, Non-technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) CBT 2.

According to reports, it was decided during the high power committee of senior officials headed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. The official notification of the decision is likely to be out soon.

Protests erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand over the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result last year after the board, instead of selecting 20 times the number of candidates, selected 20 times the roll number on many posts. The list of 4.5 selected roll numbers for the 35000 NTPC posts had several roll numbers that had qualified for different posts. This resulted in many aspirants missing out on a chance to appear for the second round of the recruitment process.

Following the protests, the Railway Ministry constituted a committee for the complaints of the candidates. The committee, after giving a hearing to the aspirants’ concern, has submitted a report to the Railway ministry. In the report, a majority of students demanded the railways allow 20 times the number of candidates to appear in the CBT 2.

Advertisement

Earlier, via a Tweet last week, Vaishnaw stated that the resolution for the objection in RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be notified soon. The grievance committee received nearly 3 lakh representation of railway job aspirants from across the country. The last date to submit an objection was February 16.

The members of the high power committee for grievance resolution of RRB NTPC aspirants included Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal executive director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railways; Rajib Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal and Jagdish Alagar, member Chairperson RRB/Chennai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.