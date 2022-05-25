RRR's Theatrical Run Comes To An End In Karnataka; Check Earnings

The theatrical run of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which hit the big screen on March 25, has come to an end in Karnataka. The state was the second biggest centre for RRR in South India. The film grossed around Rs.76 crore here. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer grossed Rs. 78 crore in Tamil Nadu and around Rs. 23 crore in Kerala.

After breaking all the records at the box office, RRR made its digital premiere on Zee5 on May 20. The big-budget action-drama is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the rights to the Hindi version of the movie have been grabbed by Netflix.

The film revolves around the 1920s and follows the tale of Indian revolutionaries. Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem was played by Jr NTR. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

Vijayendra Prasad wrote the screenplay for the film. In addition to Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also seen playing cameo roles. Along with that, Hollywood’s Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in important roles.

Later, Ram Charan was seen collaborating with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time on the big screen. Both were seen in the film Acharya which was released on April 29. However, the film received mixed reviews, and the film tanked at the box office.

Jr NTR will soon start working on a film by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

