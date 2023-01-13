Rs 2.69 Crore Extorted From Gujarat Businessman With Nude Video Call Threat

A shocking case of cybercrime has come to the fore in Gujarat. A businessman lost Rs 2.69 crore after being trapped in a sex-related fraud. The victim, who owns a renewable energy business, allegedly received a call from a woman on August 8 of last year, per information provided by the police. She identified herself as Riya Sharma and stated that she lived in Morbi. Both of them soon got intimate on calls and video calls, with the girl then asking the victim to undress in front of the camera.

However, as soon as the victim complied, the girl disconnected the video call and demanded an amount of Rs 50,000 from him, failing which she threatened to circulate his nude video online. A few days later, the businessman allegedly received a call from someone claiming to be Inspector Guddu Sharma of the Delhi Police. He informed the victim that he was carrying his video clip and demanded money in exchange for not making it public. The victim gave him Rs 3 lakh in payment.

The victim then received yet another call on August 14. The caller identified himself as a cyber cell official for the Delhi Police. He demanded Rs. 80.97 lakhs, claiming the woman tried to kill herself. He even got a call from a fake CBI officer, who told the victim that the woman’s mother had approached the CBI and demanded Rs 8.5 lakh to settle the matter. He kept getting extorted of his money in this fashion until December 15 when he received a fake order from the Delhi High Court, which said that the matter was closed. This made him suspicious.

According to the police, the victim then went to the Cyber Crime Branch police station on January 10 and complained about 11 individuals, accusing them of extorting Rs 2.69 crore. The police stated that a case has already been registered. No one has been detained in this case, but an investigation is underway.

