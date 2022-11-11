Rs 200 Cr Scam Case: Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi Court Today, Final Order on Bail Plea Likely

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is set to be produced before Delhi’s Patiala House Court today, a day after the court reserved an order regarding the actor’s bail, extending interim protection to her until Friday. The court is likely to pronounce the final order in the case today.

Fernandez is in the centre of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Yesterday, during the actor’s bail plea hearing, the Court told the counsels that they want to go in trial in the case soon.

The Delhi court also pulled up ED over not arresting Fernandez yet. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court asked the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Fernandez has been named as an accused.

Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had both recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actor.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses.

It has been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and would often drop these gifts off at her house after the payments were made by Conman Sukesh.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later on, in February, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Irani. Sukesh had spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had also reportedly refused to take the gifts from him.

