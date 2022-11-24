Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case: Court to Hear Arguments on Charge on Dec 12, Conman Sukesh & Jacqueline to Appear

BREAKING: DELHI’S PATIALA HOUSE COURT TO HEAR ARGUMENTS ON CHARGE ON DECEMBER 12 BREAKING: COURT SAYS ALL ACCUSED PERSONS INCLUDING SUKESH & JACQUELINE TO APPEAR ON DEC 12

Delhi’s Patiala House Court will be hearing arguments on charge in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar on December 12, for which the court has asked all those named as accused, including the conman and actor Jacqueline Fernandez, to appear.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Patiala House Court for the arguments on charge in connection with the case on Thursday.

In a major relief, the court had granted bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on November 15. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik granted bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of like amount.

Earlier, during the bail arguments, the judge had warned Enforcement Directorate not to implement a “pick and choose policy", asking the agency as to why it did not arrest her and was using different yardsticks in this case.

Jacqueline’s lawyer had said there is no material to indicate non-cooperation from his client adding that her statement was recorded five times and that officials also had the power to arrest Jacqueline under Section 19 if they wished to.

Jacqueline’s lawyer also had claimed that the actor was not aware that Sukesh’s gift were proceeds of crime and that she gets solicited or unsolicited gifts every day adding that that Jacqueline was not aware that Conman Sukesh was in jail.

On this, the court pulled up ED over not arresting Fernandez yet. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court had asked the Enforcement Directorate.

