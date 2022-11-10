Rs 200-Crore Scam Case: Jacqueline to Appear Before Delhi Court for Bail Plea Hearing Today; Conman Sukesh Seeks Jail Transfer

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez who is in the centre of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, will appear before a Delhi Court for her bail plea hearing on Thursday.

Last month, the Delhi Court had extended interim protection to the actor till November 10. Today, the court will hear the arguments on her regular bail plea. The scrutiny of the documents will also be done. The ED had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Fernandez has been named as an accused.

Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had both recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actor.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses.

It has been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and would often drop these gifts off at her house after the payments were made by Conman Sukesh.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later on, in February, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Irani. Sukesh had spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had also reportedly refused to take the gifts from him.

Meanwhile, Conman Sukesh and his wife who are currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail wrote a letter to the Delhi LG calling for they to be transferred out and moved to any other jail in the country.

The Conman’s appeal comes after he wrote a series of letters accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of taking money from him and also demanded a CBI inquiry against Satendra Jain, the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot.

In his letter, Sukesh cited other cases of suspicious deaths in the jail and appealed to be transferred to any jail in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand for safety reasons.

