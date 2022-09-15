Rs 200-Cr Scam: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Pinky Irani to be Grilled Together in Conman Case Today

Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, who introduced the actor to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in Delhi for another round of questioning in connection with the multi-crore money laundering scam.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, too, is expected to arrive at the EOW office for questioning in the scam today.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours in connection with the extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During the interrogation, the ‘Housefull 3’ actor has admitted to have been in a relationship with Chandrashekhar for six months but claimed that she did not know about his activities, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekhar, were summoned for questioning on Thursday. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan, joined the probe after being issued a third summons. Irani had accompanied her on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the actor was grilled about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar and about the gifts she took from him among other issues. Fernandez and Irani were confronted together. The actor cooperated during the questioning and later had lunch, Yadav said.

“A questionnaire containing about 50 questions was prepared as part of the interrogation. She was asked these questions, and based on the answers, follow-up questions were asked. “She cooperated during the questioning and could not deny her links with Chandrashekhar when confronted with evidences, which are out in public domain since she has been already questioned by Enforcement Directorate," another police officer said.

