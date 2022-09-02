'Rs 50,000 Fine': Immersion of POP Idols Not Allowed in Water Bodies, Cautions Delhi Police | Check Guidelines

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi and with upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, the Delhi Police on Friday urged city residents to follow guidelines issued by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure pollution-free celebrations. This year, you are liable to a fine of Rs 50,000 or can even go to jail for up to six years if you immerse an idol in the Yamuna or any water body in the national capital.

Issued for both general public and idol makers/sellers, the Delhi government’s pollution control body has advised that idols made out of Plaster of Paris (POP) must not be immersed in water bodies, and that idols should be made of natural clay, dyes and biodegradable material.

The committee has asked district magistrates to ensure that idols are not immersed in Yamuna river or any other water body in the national capital during Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. Any such violation is punishable with a fine of Rs 50,000 or a jail term of up to six years, as per a DPCC order issued on August 29.

The order also states that urban local bodies should create artificial ponds close to residential areas, where idols can be safely immersed. The Delhi Police has also been tasked with checking entry of vehicles carrying POP idols into the city.

Though the National Green Tribunal had banned idol immersion in the Yamuna in 2015, the Delhi government issued directions in this regard for the first time in 2019. The immersion for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on August 31, is scheduled for September 9. Celebrations for Navratri will begin on September 25, with the five-day Durga Puja beginning on October 1 (Shashti). Idols for both festivals are, however, sculpted months in advance.

Here are all the guidelines issued by the DPCC for safe and pollution-free festivities during Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Durga Puja:

Directions for Idol Makers/Sellers

Use of natural clay and biodegradable materials for manufacture of idols Use of natural dyes/colours and biodegradable materials for decoration of idols POP-based idols should not be allowed for immersion in water bodies.

Directions for General Public

POP-based idols shall not be immersed in any water body/ponds/ghats except in designated places identified by authorities Safety measures are to be taken at the banks of River Yamuna during the immersion of idols as detailed in the guidelines. As far as possible, encourage immersion of idols in a bucket of water or artificial ponds Worship materials may be collected separately for disposal.

Directions for Local Bodies/Authorities

Urban local bodies shall create temporary immersion/artificial ponds as per guidelines by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) All municipal bodies and Delhi Police shall check vehicles entering Delhi carrying prohibited idols as their cargo All municipal bodies shall also issue relevant directions to all zonal offices to take action against illegal idol-making The Delhi Police shall issue relevant directions to the personnel to take action against offenders violating these directions Biodegradable materials are to be collected separately for recycling or composting Non-degradable materials are to be collected separately for disposal in sanitary landfills District magistrate shall enforce the NMCG directive regarding idol immersion The violator shall be liable to pay Rs 50,000 as ‘environmental compensation’, which shall be deposited to DPCC.

