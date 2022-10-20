RSS Leader Hosabale Says Conversion, Infiltration Behind Population Imbalance

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has called for a strict implementation of anti-conversion laws while pointing out that religious conversion and migration from Bangladesh are causing population imbalance in the country.

Hosabale, who was in Prayagraj for four-day all-India working committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said there has been a “favourable outcome" of “Ghar Wapsi", an effort to bring back to Hindu fold people who converted to Islam and Christianity, news agency PTI reported.

He also called for strict implementation of the existing laws to prevent religious conversion and said the RSS is trying to create awareness on conversions.

After conversion, Hosabale claimed that infiltration was the second biggest cause of population imbalance.

“Population imbalance caused by infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of north Bihar, including Purnia and Katihar, and in other states," he said.

The RSS leader said those who changed their religion should not get the benefit of reservation while referring to the committee formed under former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan to examine whether communities that adopted other religions should get the Scheduled Caste status.

Hosabale said the RSS also discussed increasing the participation of women in social activities of the Hindu community. “Women are entering every sector. Their role in decision making in social work must also increase," he added.

The RSS leader said the number of people who joined the shakhas has increased and over 3,000 young people have joined the Sangh in the last two years.

The number of RSS shakhas has gone up from 54,382 to 61,045 in one year. Over 1,30,000 people have joined the Sangh through the Join RSS platform launched in 2010-11, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

