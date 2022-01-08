RSS Meet in Hyderabad: Jobs for Youths, Swadeshi Products Key Topics

Employment generation and promotion of swadeshi products were among the key points discussed at the Samanwaya Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) with its affiliates held at Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) on Friday.

Sources stated that the top leadership of the RSS, including its sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, held detailed deliberations at the meet on the issue of employment generation in the country. “There are talks on starting a campaign on employment and it will be launched soon," said sources.

The Sangh affiliates discussed ways to ensure more jobs for the youth.

There was also a call to map swadeshi specialities of the nation based on districts and regions. It was felt that this would help ensure promotion and reach of swadeshi products across the country.

“Chahat se desi, zaroorat se swadeshi and majboori mein videshi (Desire local products, go swadeshi because you need them and boycott foreign products) has been the motto to promote swadeshi products," said the source.

Sources further added, “There are three categories of products – local products, other Indian products and MNC – that needs to be boycotted. The focus is promotion of local products."

