Ruchira Kamboj to Be India's Permanent Representative to UN

Ruchira Kamboj will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN. (Image: Wiki)
Kamboj, a 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: June 21, 2022, 18:23 IST

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India’s envoy to Bhutan.

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN. Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

first published: June 21, 2022, 18:21 IST