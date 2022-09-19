Rural Development Ministry to Review Progress of Central Schemes in States Before Releasing Funds

The Ministry of Rural Development has called for a crucial meeting with states later this month to assess the progress of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other schemes before it decides to release further funds.

The meeting, scheduled for September 29 and September 30, would be the first of the performance review committee for 2022-2023.

Major rural development programs would be reviewed followed by active discussions to understand the differential performances of various states and Union Territories, and come out with roadmaps in a time-bound manner and identification of best practices.

Sources in the ministry said it is this review that decides whether funds for MGNREGA should be fully or partially released or be withheld altogether. Union Minister Giriraj Singh had told News18.com earlier that the assessment of compliance on five indicators that guarantee transparency in the disbursal of funds and effective implementation of the scheme will be done by the beginning of October.

Each state is supposed to conduct a social audit of projects taken up in gram panchayats, have an ombudsman for each district, monitor real-time attendance through National Mobile Monitoring Scheme and through WhatsApp groups of gram panchayats.

Giriraj Singh had stated that the move is meant to bring in more transparency and accountability in the use of MGNERGA funds.

Sources told News18 that the review would also include a presentation on the central government schemes, followed by discussion with the states. A letter to this effect has been sent to all states and UTs. The letter has asked all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries dealing with the rural development department to join the meeting.

“Performance review committee meeting are organized twice during a year by the department of rural development. It allows the ministry to take stock of the progress of the programs, emerging issues, best practices and strategies for better implementation and course correction in various programmes," the letter further stated.

Schemes that will be covered during the review meeting include Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushalya Yojana, National Social Assistance programme, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Rurban Mission, District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), and Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAJY).

