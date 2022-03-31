Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Lands in India for Official Visit; Will Meet PM Modi, Jaishankar on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit, marking the first highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on 1 April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video on Twitter welcoming Lavrov.

People familiar with the preparations for the talks said India is also likely to press for ensuring timely delivery of various military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

Lavrov’s visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Lavrov concluded his two-day visit to China on Wednesday where he attended meetings on the Afghanistan turmoil along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to reports.

The Russian Foreign Minister’s visit comes shortly after India abstained from voting on a Russia-backed resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Russia’s resolution was perceived to be critical of Ukraine. The resolution failed to pass as it lacked nine more votes.

India also abstained previously from voting on resolutions aimed at isolating Russia at the UNSC. New Delhi advocated peace, dialogue and diplomacy to prevail over ‘military hostilities’ with PM Modi urging both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak directly. India indirectly expressed its displeasure towards the loss of human lives in Ukraine when in February it said that it was disturbed by the events in Ukraine.

PM Modi had held phone conversations with his Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7. Modi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been “steadfast and consistent" and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.

