Russian Nationals Deaths: Odisha Police Intensifies Probe, Quizzes Rayagada Hotel Staff; Bones Sent to Forensic Lab

Odisha Police’s Crime Branch has interrogated the staff of the hotel in Rayagada district where two Russian nationals were found dead. The police seized bones of deceased- Vladimir Bidenov and Pavel Antov—from the graveyard and sent them to forensic laboratory.

The post-mortem report of Antov has revealed that his death was accidental and there were multiple internal injuries in the body and he died due to excessive bleeding. Bidenov had died due to cardiac arrest, his post-mortem had pointed out.

The crime branch has decided not to leave the suspected Russian couple- Pan Senko and Turvo- until the investigation is completed. They have been interrogated along with tour guide Jitendra Singh for 5 days.

Crime Branch DSP Saroj Kant Mohant said, “The team is collecting evidence. We are analysing from all angles and carry forward the investigation accordingly."

Meanwhile, a Russian citizen was detained up by the police today. GRP Police, Kharvel nagar Police Station and Special Branch Police are interrogating the Russian national identified as Andrew Glagolev. He was seen at Bhubaneswar railway station in last few days. He had protested at the Bhubaneswar railway station regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

The case of Pavel’s death has become even more mysterious with reports of him being a “Putin critic", sparking murmurs of a hit-job as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critics have died in similar ways in Russia in the past.

Four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Antov, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

“Four people came to stay in a hotel in Rayagada on December 21. On December 22 morning, one of them (B Vladimir) died. After post-mortem, it was found that he suffered a heart stroke, died and was cremated. His friend, (Pavel Antonov) was depressed after his death and he too died on Dec 25," the police had said.

(With inputs from Navesh Mohanty, Dipak Samal, Gajmohan Garadia, Satyajit Senapati)

