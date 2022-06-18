Russian Ship Hit By Harpoon Missiles, UK Offers To Train Ukrainian Forces, Putin Rails Against West

Ukraine said its forces hit a Russian naval tugboat with two Harpoon missiles in the Black Sea. The tugboat, identified as the Vasiliy Bekh by Odessa governor, had a Tor surface-to-air missile system on board. Russia claims nearly 2,000 foreign “mercenaries" have been killed in Ukraine since the start of its “special military operation".

Meanwhile, the European Commission has recommended giving Ukraine EU candidate status. Russian President Putin addressed the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, slamming West’s sanctions as “reckless and insane". UK PM Johnson has offered new military assistance to Ukraine to “change the equation" against the Russian invasion.

