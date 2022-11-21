Home » News » India » Russia's Shivulech Volcano Extremely Active, Can Burst into 'Powerful Eruption' Any Time

Russia's Shivulech Volcano Extremely Active, Can Burst into 'Powerful Eruption' Any Time

Alexei Ozerov, the director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the dome of the volcano is very hot and it glows at night

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 11:52 IST

Moscow, Russia

(The Shiveluch Volcano in Kamchatka is brewing for an eruption. Credits: Twitter/Kevin Rothrock)
(The Shiveluch Volcano in Kamchatka is brewing for an eruption. Credits: Twitter/Kevin Rothrock)

Extremely high activity was observed in Russia’s Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the country’s Far East as the response team warned of a powerful explosion that could occur at any time.

The volcano is the most active volcano in Russia and one of the largest in the far East, according to reports. It recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13,000 feet altitude on Saturday.

“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process," the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Sunday.

The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometers (9.32 miles) … could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," the observatory added.

Alexei Ozerov, the director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the dome of the volcano is very hot and it glows at night. Kamchatka is sparsely populated. The town of Klyuchi, with about 5,000 people, lies between the two volcanoes, 30-50 kilometers (20-30 miles) from each.

“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process," the observatory said.

“Ash explosions up to 10-15kms (9.32 miles) … could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," it added.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s largest volcanoes, has its summit reaching 3,283m (10,771ft) and is also one of the peninsula’s most active ones, with an estimated 60 large eruptions in the past 10,000 years.

Advertisement

The volcano last most powerful eruption took place in 2007, according to NASA.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 21, 2022, 11:48 IST
last updated: November 21, 2022, 11:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Figure In Pink Satin Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Mesmerising In Shiny Ivory Gold Gown, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photoshoot