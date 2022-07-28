Sabar Dairy Project: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Programs Worth Rs 1,000 Crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 1000 crore at Sabar Dairy in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district to boost the rural economy, empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income.

The Prime Minister felicitated beneficiaries of Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme and top women milk producers. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Sabar Dairy’s capacity will increase further with the addition of a milk powder plant with modern technology and one more line in the aseptic packing section.

The Prime Minister also remembered Shri Bhurabhai Patel, one of the founder personalities of the Sabar Dairy. The Prime Minister also recalled his long association with the area and local people, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a release.

Recalling the situation of deprivation and drought two decades ago, PM Modi remembered how he, as the Chief Minister, enlisted the people’s cooperation and tried to improve the situation in the region. He said cattle rearing and dairy was the key element of that efforts. He also talked about steps for promoting animal husbandry by providing fodder, medicine and also promoting Ayurvedic treatment for cattle.

The Prime Minister noted with pride that due to steps taken in the past two decades, the dairy market in Gujarat has reached Rs 1 lakh crore. He recalled his earlier visits in 2007 and 2011 and his request to increase the participation of women. Now most of the committees have good representation of women. Payment for milk is mostly done to women, he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the work of formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations (FPOs) is going on in full swing in the country. “Through these FPOs, small farmers will be able to directly connect with the food processing, value linked export and supply chain. The farmers of Gujarat are also going to benefit a lot from it," he said.

“The strategy of creating alternative income streams for farmers is bearing fruit. Horticulture, fishery, honey production are giving good income to the farmers. Khadi and Gramodyog turnover has gone over one lakh crore for the first time. More than 1.5 crore new jobs were created in this sector in villages," he added.

The Prime Minister said that measures like increasing ethanol blending in petrol are creating new avenues for the farmers. “Until 2014, less than 400 million litres of ethanol was blended in the country. Today it is reaching around 400 crore litres. Our government has also given Kisan Credit Cards to more than 3 crore farmers by running a special campaign in the last 2 years," he added.

The Prime Minister said that steps like neem-coating of urea, opening closed fertiliser plants and promoting nano fertilisers and ensuring urea availability at affordable prices despite global price hike have benefited the farmers of the country and that of Gujarat.

