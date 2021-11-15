Sabarimala Temple Opens for Mandala Festival, Medical Facilities Set up for Pilgrims

The holy shrine of Sabarimala was opened on Monday for Mandalam and Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The outgoing head priest V K Jayaraj Potti opened the shrine as Tanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru presided over the rituals.

The head priest walked down the holy eighteen steps at the Sannidhanam and ceremonially ignited the sacred fireplace ‘Aazhi’. Later N Parameswaran Namboothiri, the new head priest of the Ayyappa Temple, and Shambhu Namboothiri head priest of the Malikappuram temple took over.

Special Commissioner and Kollam District Judge, M Manoj, was present at the ceremony.

The pilgrim season at the hill shrine begins on the first of Malayalam month of Vrishchikam. The Mandala pooja festival at the shrine will be held from November 16 to December 26. Afterwards, the shrine will be opened for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30.

The Makaravilakku festival will be held from December 30 to January 20. Pilgrims are allowed to enter Sabarimala for darshan till January 19. The mandala pooja after the deity wearing the golden attire ‘Thanka Anki’ will be held on December 26. On the Makaravilakku day (January 14) at 6.30 pm, ‘deeparadhana’ with the deity adorned with ‘Thiruvabaranam’ will be held.

On Friday, state Health Minister Veena Geroge said that additional arrangements have been put in place for providing better medical aid for pilgrims.

Apart from the medical facilities made available at different places in Pathanamthitta district, pilgrims can also avail medical aid, if necessary, at Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

A well-connected and extensive ambulance network is in place along with several mobile medical units. Besides this, 15 basic life support (BLS) ambulances, one additional life support (ALS), and two minibuses are available for medical service.

Pilgrims can avail of medical treatment at Community Health Centre Erumeli, Kozhencherry District Hospital, Ranni Perinad Community Health Center, Ranni Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Pandalam Valiakoikkal Temple Midway Camp, Adoor District Hospital, Mundakayam Taluk Hospital, Kanjirappally General Hospital, Vandiperiyar Community Health Centre, Kumily Primary Health Centre, Chengannur District Hospital and Pathanamthitta District Hospital. Special aid posts have also been set up at Chengannur Railway Station and Mahadeva Temple.

At Nilakkal Primary Health Centre, Charalmedu Dispesery, Erumeli Community Centre and Pathanamthitta General Hospital doctors are posted along with other supporting staff, said minister. Two cardiologists, two pulmonologists, five physicians, five orthopaedics, four surgeons, three anaesthetists, eight assistant surgeons are posted for providing medical services for the pilgrims.

Apart from that six lab technicians, 13 pharmacists, 19 staff nurses, 11 nursing assistants, 17 hospital assistants and four radiographers are posted. In addition to this, in all emergency medical centres, nurses will be available.

Special teams are in-charge of preventing epidemics and conducting mosquito eradication drives. Health officials will make sure that the water in Sannidhanam and nearby places is of the required quality. Availability of doxycycline capsules used as preventive medicine for leptospirosis and anti-snake venom has been ensured, minister said.

