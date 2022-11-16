Sabarimala Temple Opens for 'Mandala' Puja: All You Need to Know About Booking Slots for Darshan

Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Hindu deity Ayyappan in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, opened for ‘mandala’ puja from Wednesday at 5 pm. Head priest N Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

The annual ‘mandala-makaravilakku’ pilgrimage season at the shrine, which is surrounded by lush jungles and 18 hills and part of the Western Ghats, begins on November 17 or Vrischikam 1 of the Malayalam era. The 41-day ‘mandala’ puja festival will conclude on December 27.

The temple, which is 4,000 feet above sea level, will be opened after a three-day hiatus on December 30 for the ‘makaravilakku’ pilgrimage on January 14, 2023. The ancient hill shrine, which can be reached only on foot through an arduous trek of more than 4 km through the forest after crossing river Pamba, will be closed on January 20 after the end of the pilgrim season.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about the temple and how to book your slots for darshan:

The nearest railway station with bus connectivity to Pamba are Chengannoor (85 km) and is a stop for most trains; Thiruvalla (90 km); Kottayam (93 km) is a stop for most trains; and Changanassery (97 km). A virtual queue is mandatory for darshan and there is no fee charged to book slots. Also, no booking is required for children aged below six. A total of 10 pilgrims can apply from one single account for darshan. An individual’s details, including phone contact number, have to be accurate. Click the option ‘Add Pilgrim’ to add more devotees through an account. All pilgrims should apply for registration on sabarimalaonline.org, where they will be required to upload personal details — name, date of birth, address with pin code, scanned copy of identity card — so as to book slots on the website. A password will be generated for each devotee by uploading an email id. Later, the applicant has to tick the box to confirm consent to follow rules and guidelines. An OTP will be sent on mobile phone on completing registration, which has to be entered on the site. For booking slots, a registered user has to log in by using their email id and password generated during registration. Then, the user has to choose the option for ‘virtual queue’ and enter date as well as time for darshan. Users will receive a message on their mobile phones that their registration is complete. The printed copy of the coupon or its digital form on your mobile phone has to be shown to security guards and police while entering the temple premises. There also live booking facilities for pilgrims, who are unable to book darshan slots online. At least 10 counters will be open in Nilakkal, solely for this. Police will examine printed copy of coupon or its digital format near Anjaneya auditorium in Pamba before pilgrims begin the trek to the hill shrine. Spot booking facility will be available for pilgrims at these 12 locations: Thiruvananthapuram Sreekanteswaram, Thiruvananthapuram Manikanteswaram, Panthalam Valiyakoyikkal temple, Chengannoor railway station, Erumeli, Ettumanoor, Vaikom, Perumbavoor, Keezhillam, Nilakkal, Vandiperiyar Sathram (forest route from Vandiperiyar to temple); Cheriyanavattam (Pamba to temple route). All locations except the last two are before base station Pamba.

Read all the Latest India News here