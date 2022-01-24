Sacrilege Attempt at Patiala Kali Temple, Accused Arrested; CM Channi Orders Probe

A sacrilege attempt was made at a historic Kali temple in Punjab’s Patiala on Monday, setting off alarm bells ahead of the state assembly elections. Police said that the incident took place in the afternoon, and the accused, identified as Rajdeep Singh, has been arrested. An FIR has been lodged under Section 295-A and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, police added.

To ensure that law and order are not disturbed due to the incident, an additional police force has been deployed in and around the temple, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral, showed a masked man scaling the enclosure where the idol of goddess Kali is kept and attempting to deface it. The man was immediately pushed away from the idol by the priest.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that a probe has been ordered. “Bad elements are attempting to create mayhem by disturbing hard-earned peace and harmony of Punjab ahead of the assembly elections," he said, urging people to maintain peace and communal harmony. The CM also asked Punjabis to stay united in protecting all religious centres across the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the incident and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also denounced the sacrilege attempt. Taking to Twitter, Badal wrote, “Strongly condemn sacrilege at Kali Mata mandir, Patiala. We feared & warned against conspiracy by forces from outside Punjab to spread communal hatred among Hindus and Sikhs shrines. Worst fears coming true. Let’s all stay united against them to preserve peace & communal harmony."

Advertisement

Tagging CM Channi, Badal further said that “this is just one more of the countless acts of sacrilege in Punjab under Congress rule". “Complicity in these heinous acts or utter failure to maintain law & order and preserve harmony? Come clean @CHARANJITCHANNI," he added.

Patiala SP, City, Harpal Singh said the incident is being verified and that action would be taken against the accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.