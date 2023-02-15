Sad That Girls Are Treated As Commodity, Being Sold: Bombay High Court on Satara Incident

“We are in the 21st century, still there are incidents where the girls are treated as commodity and they have been used as a medium for financial benefits," said the Bombay High Court, during a hearing on a case of a mother selling her girl child to another couple in exchange for money.

“It is highly objectionable to the principles of morality and human rights that a girl of one year is being sold by the natural mother," said a single-judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice S M Moda.

The court made the observation while hearing a bail plea by one Ashwini, who had bought another woman’s daughter in Maharashtra’s Satara. The minor girl was sold to the petitioner and her husband as the mother was in dire need of money because her husband was in jail.

While the court granted bail to the applicant, it noted, “I am at great pains when the word ‘sale’ is used. But the other side of the coin is that her own mother has done this act and the hard reality of the life is that she is in need of money as her husband is behind bar. That is why, she had chosen to approach the present Applicant (Ashwini) and her husband."

The court imposed following conditions while granting bail:

The applicant be enlarged on bail on furnishing personal bond and surety bond of Rs.25,000/-.

She will have to give attendance to Satara City Police Station on first Monday of every month from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. for one year.

She cannot to threaten the prosecution witnesses or allure them in any manner or tamper with the evidence.

The applicant cannot to leave the jurisdiction of the Court without permission of the District Court.

