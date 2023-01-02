Home » News » India » Sad that Terrorism Still Exists in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah on Rajouri Attack

Sad that Terrorism Still Exists in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah on Rajouri Attack

“Can this country will move forward with this hatred? Nothing will change until we realise that we are all one," he said

By: Aabid Hussain

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 17:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Family members mourn the death of four civilians, who were gunned down on Sunday evening, in Dhangri area of Rajouri, on Monday. (PTI)
Family members mourn the death of four civilians, who were gunned down on Sunday evening, in Dhangri area of Rajouri, on Monday. (PTI)

Condemning the killing of four people in Rajouri district on Sunday, National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Monday said it was unfortunate that terrorism still existed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is very sad that terrorism still exists in Jammu and Kashmir, innocent people are being killed," he said, adding, “It is disease which is now spreading…Those involved in these attacks or those who have chosen this wrong path are actually destroying everything. It will not yield any result because our borders will not change. Only the hatred will increase."

Abdullah said: “Can this country will move forward with this hatred? Nothing will change until we realise that we are all one."

Without naming anyone, Abdullah criticised the government saying: “When a Kashmiri Pandit was killed, I wrote to the government and the LG to call an all-party meet to find a solution by talking to everyone, but nothing happened….If they think that everything will change with the forces and their government, then they are wrong…Solution is neither easy nor tough, but we need to find the ways that lead to a solution."

ALSO READ | ‘Safe Zone’ Jammu the New Target? Rajouri, Recent Attacks Hint At Change in Terror Outfits’ J&K Strategy

He once again spoke about Article 370, countering the government’s claims that the law was the only reason behind terrorism in Kashmir. “There is no Article 370 now, but terrorism still exists," he said.

Abdullah was in Budgam district of central Kashmir to visit the district president of the NC who is unwell.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published: January 02, 2023, 17:32 IST
last updated: January 02, 2023, 17:36 IST
