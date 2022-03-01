Sadhguru Calls Mahashivaratri a 'Day to Get Ignited'

At the Isha Mahashivaratri 2022 event, Sadhguru welcomed the audience at Adiyoga amid a deafening roar. Earlier, Sadhguru performed the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana or the cleansing of elements at the Dhyanalinga Yogic Temple. The event was a 12-hour cultural extravaganza.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was one of the several dignitaries participating in the night-long festivities. A galaxy of artists performed through the night at the event.

“Today is the day to get ignited," Sadhguru told the audience.

He said the pandemic had taken a heavy toll on mankind but it is in the nature of human beings to bounce back from every adversity.

“Almost everybody has lost somebody who’s dear to them. This has been the story of the world but human beings are resilient. Even if you throw them into a pit of fire, they can still crawl out and come out smiling and living strongly," Sadhguru said.

Emphasizing that it was more important to become awakened than just staying awake, Sadhguru stated that most of the problems on the planet today are not due to human evil but due to human ignorance.

“Becoming awakened is most important because the world sees much damage, much harm, conflict, environmental and ecological degradations, variety of problems. Most of these problems are not the consequence of human evil; most of them are a consequence of human ignorance. This is why lighting up is most important."

Mahashivaratri is significant because it is believed that it offers immense spiritual benefits due to natural planetary positions. It is said that on this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system, pushing one towards their spiritual peak.

It is therefore considered important to stay awake with the spine erect to benefit from this natural upsurge of energy. The forces of the night are agnostic to faith or religion making Mahashivaratri a universally significant night for all human beings, especially those on the spiritual path.

