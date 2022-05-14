Sadhguru in Riyadh: Muslim World League Pledges Support for Global Movement to Save Soil from Extinction

The Muslim World League, one of the most influential international non-governmental Islamic organizations, has pledged its support for the global movement to Save Soil from extinction. Sadhguru launched the Save Soil Movement this March and is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East in an effort to build global consensus for urgent policy-driven action to save soil from extinction.

“We have already loved you a lot. We loved you even before seeing you and when we saw you, we fell in love even more," the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Al-Issa told Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, during their meeting.

“We request you to move the Muslim world to support the soil, not to support me, but to talk about soil, support soil," Sadhguru said in his appeal to the Secretary-General.

“In so many ways we have found differences between each other in terms of nationality, race, religion, caste, creed. It has become very important that we find some common factors or common ground for all of us. Soil is that one thing," Sadhguru said with a translator facilitating the dialogue. He added that “soil is not only an ecological issue, it is also a way of bringing Humanity together."

“As for the Muslim World League, we are completely ready to help you in whatever way possible, to support your objectives," Dr. Al-Issa responded.

The Secretary General embraced Sadhguru warmly before posing with the Save Soil placard and declared “Let us make it happen on the ground through practical and serious initiative with tangible impact."

Sadhguru also invited Dr. Al-Issa to visit him. “Now that you expressed your love, you have to come to my home," he said.

Later, Sadhguru posted a couple of tweets on his successful meeting with the Muslim World League: “Wonderful to see the #MuslimWorldLeague embrace #SaveSoil. May the region be a shining example of commitment to sustainable ecological solutions and the long-term security & wellbeing of its people. #SaveSoil.“

“Wonderful to have the impassioned support of the #MuslimWorldLeague. Every aspect of human wellbeing is enriched by rich soil. Time to unite as one Humanity with a single focus on Soil revitalization. #SaveSoil. Let us make it happen."

In Saudi Arabia on day 53 of his journey, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a Save Soil event which was attended by the Charge d’Affaires, Mr. N. Ram Prasad. Saudi Arabia’s Environment Minister His Excellency Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also expressed support for the Movement to Save Soil.

Sadhguru applauded Saudi Arabia for producing 54 per cent of its food and commended them for converting deserts into fertile lands. He saw the desert kingdom “setting an example" in contrast to “other countries which have fertile lands and actively working to turn them into deserts." Seeing this as a certain responsibility, he observed, “you must put them to shame. It’s very important. Because shamelessly we are turning the most fertile lands into deserts in the world."

Sadhguru will also visit Bahrain, UAE and Oman during the Middle-East leg of his journey.

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil. Website: savesoil.org

