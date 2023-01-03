Sadhguru Videos Cross 3.51 Billion Views in 2022, YouTube Subscribers Shoot To 11 Million in English

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has created quite a stir on social media with his videos, turning the world back to spirituality. 2022 was a bumper year in viewership for Sadhguru’s videos on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, garnering a record 3.51 billion views.

Driving these mammoth viewership numbers is the 18-44 years age group who seem to be consuming spiritual content at a never before seen pace.

Sadhguru’s YouTube English channel subscribers rose to a whopping 11 million and Hindi channel, which has Sadhguru’s dubbed videos in Hindi, is currently subscribed to 6 million. Sadhguru’s Instagram saw a meteoric rise and is followed by 9.2 million people across the world, while Twitter’s following is at 4 million.

Advertisement

The USA, UK and Canada have seen the highest increase in viewers apart from India. Sadhguru’s videos have been shared across 29 social media platforms and the content has also been translated into more than 30 languages till date.

The top 5 most watched videos are - 15-minute video of Sadhguru on “Isha Kriya: A Guided Meditation For Health And Well-being" on YouTube has garnered the lifetime highest of 21 million views, followed by “On How To Manifest What You Really Want" with 17 million views. “How Never To Get Angry or Bothered By People" and “Do These 5 Things Before Sleeping" grabbed 16 million lifetime views each on YouTube.

Earlier this year, millions of viewers followed Sadhguru as he undertook an arduous 100-day journey as a lone motorcyclist to highlight the dire state of the world’s agricultural soils and gather support for the Save Soil movement.

Read all the Latest India News here