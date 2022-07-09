Sadhna Gupta, Mulayam Singh Yadav's Wife, in 'Critical Condition', Admitted at Gurugram Hospital

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram since four days, sources said on Saturday, adding that she is in an ICU.

Sources said that she had been ill for a long time, and her situation doesn’t seem to be improving despite the medicines and treatment.

(details awaited)

