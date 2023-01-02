‘Safe Zone’ Jammu the New Target? Rajouri, Recent Attacks Hint At Change in Terror Outfits’ J&K Strategy

Are terror outfits adopting a new strategy in Jammu, so far considered a “safe zone"? The constant movement of terrorists, encounters and attacks, which were so far “rare" here, hint towards it, say sources, as militants opened fire in Rajouri district on Sunday killing four, and another improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported in the same area on Monday.

A child died and at least five people were injured in Monday’s attack. One person is in critical condition. Apart from this, another suspected IED has been planted which is being cleared.

In the past 15 months, Jammu region has seen a rare operation by the Indian Army where close to 10 jawans, including few officers, have died, as a bus carrying CISF jawans was attacked, and a bus going to Vaishno Devi temple was attacked using a sticky bomb in Udhampur.

That’s not all. Forces have also been regularly recovering weapons, ammunition, grenades, etc. from the region. It has been found that in Rajouri, terrorists checked the identity cards of the deceased before killing them.

CONSTANT MOVEMENT OF TERRORISTS, SUPPLIES

Jammu has not seen such major attacks in a few years and the area is seen as a safe zone for tourists and locals, including Kashmiri Pandits. The emerging trend is worrisome for the forces, as they are constantly recovering IEDs, RDX and eliminating terrorists in Jammu, hinting at a presence of terrorists and supplies in the region.

Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in Jammu district, merely kilometres away from a Hindu colony in Jagti. Prior to this, 15 kg of IED and 300-400 gram of RDX were recovered by in Udhampur district.

Last year, Jammu saw various rare attacks, including on a bus carrying CISF jawans and suspected attack on a bus going to Vaishno Devi. As per reports, a bus heading towards Mata Vaishno Devi temple suddenly caught fire. The incident took four lives and injured 22. Initially, the J&K police suspected the possibility of a terror attack which was confirmed later. According to eyewitnesses, the fire started after a mysterious blast inside the vehicle.

Almost a month ago, a bus was attacked, killing an ASI of CISF and leaving two others injured.

SECURITY CONCERNS

Top sources claimed that there has been increase in terror activities and footprint of terror activities hinting that outfits are trying to disturb the law and order situation in Jammu.

Sources said that taking note of the multiple intelligence inputs, the issue has been discussed and reviewed at MAC meetings.

“After the Indian Army’s operation in Poonch area in October 2021, security forces were alerted. The Jammu region, after the operation, has been witnessing attacks, including failed ones. Security forces have also eliminated terrorists and recovered arms, ammunition, IEDs from terrorists in Jammu, but in the past few months, Jammu has seen attacks which were rare in the region, raising concerns of the security establishment," a senior official posted in Jammu told News18.

