Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar, 17 Others to Face Trial for Wrestler's Death

A Delhi court on Wednesday framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others for murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal conspiracy in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.

The Rohini Court has also framed charges against two absconding accused. Kumar and co-accused Ajay Kumar were arrested on May 23, 2021, for allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar, on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 in the parking lot of the stadium over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

Sushil Kumar and co-accused Ajay Kumar were arrested from outer Delhi’s Mundka area and lodged in Central Jail no 2 of Tihar.

The first charge sheet which was filed by the police on August 2 last year named 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar as the main accused and said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

The police had said there are a total of 17 accused in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused for murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery and rioting among others charges.

