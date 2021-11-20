Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 20: Romance is in the Air

Are you keen to see how this November 20, Saturday will pan out for you? Find out if the stars are aligned in your favor.

The varying position of stars and planets - basically the celestial bodies have been known to cast their effect on our lives. Which is why often we are quite eager to find out what’s in store for us on a particular day in terms of career, romance; or what colors would help us attract good luck.

This is why astrological predictions of our zodiac signs help us stay prepared mentally.

Advertisement

Today we would take a look at the zodiac sign Sagittarius. It is represented by the centaur and the arrow; one symbolises duality while the other is indicative of the precision in taking aim.

So, if you are keen to know how November 20 will pan out for Sagittarius in terms of career and romantic life, read ahead to discover about all of those and more. As the Moon enters into the waxing crescent phase, its position will be in Aquarius.

>So check out what’s in store for you, Sagittarius:

Sagittarius Career Today

Professionally, chances of accomplishments are high. You might get promoted. Those that are in business might end up closing crucial deals. Considerable profits from investments or property deals cannot be ruled out. Your hardwork will bear fruits, today.

Sagittarius Romantic life Today

Romance is in the air. You will find yourself cherished and loved. If a friendship transforms into romance, don’t be surprised. Refrain from confrontations. You might end up traveling somewhere with your partner or spouse.

Sagittarius Colour, Numbers and Alphabets Today

As your rashi lord is Jupiter, you are advised to wear clothes or use things that are in the shades of yellow for good luck.

Opt for the lucky number 9, 12; and lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pha while doing any auspicious work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.