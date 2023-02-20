The murder of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly killed by her husband Sahil Gehlot, has sent shockwaves across the country. Gehlot told police that he killed 23-year-old Yadav as she was pressuring him to marry her. However, police said Gehlot’s family asked him to leave Nikki Yadav and “get her out of the way" so that he can marry the girl they chose.

A metropolitan court in Delhi on Monday extended the police custody of Sahil Gehlot, who was arrested on February 14, by two days. Besides Gehlot, his father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar have also been arrested after their roles in the killing of Yadav were ascertained. They were sent to police custody last Friday after being produced before a duty magistrate.

Here’s a look at the six people involved in Nikki Yadav’s murder and roles:

Sahil Gehlot

Sahil Gehlot allegedly strangled Nikki to death inside a car with a mobile phone cable and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in Mitraon village of southwest Delhi on February 10. The crime came to light on February 14, four days after the murder, when Gehlot’s confession led to the recovery of the victim’s body from the refrigerator, police said.

At first, the victim was believed to be his live-in partner and was pressuring Gehlot to marry her. However, during the police investigation, it was revealed that they got married at an ‘Arya Samaj’ temple in Greater Noida in 2020 when the two were staying in a rented accommodation.

The police said after killing Nikki, Sahil went back home to marry another woman. Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused, they said.

According to police, Sahil “danced and enjoyed with his friends at his engagement ceremony" after strangulating Nikki to death.

According to his confession, the accused told police that he had left Nikki Yadav’s Uttam Nagar house around 15 days before the incident, but after his engagement on February 9, he went there again and spent the night there with her. “Nikki Yadav had already made plans to go to Goa with him and had already booked her tickets but when she tried booking Gehlot’s ticket through a travel app, his ticket could not be booked. So they changed their plan and decided to go to Himachal Pradesh.

“They went to Nizamuddin Railway Station in his car where they found that they will have to board a bus from Anand Vihar Bus Terminus but when they reached there, they were informed that the bus will start from the Kashmere Gate ISBT," the police said.

They used Google Maps and took the route from Dilshad Garden. From the Kashmere Gate flyover, he took the exit towards Nigam Bodh Ghat. Outside the Nigam Bodh Ghat, there was a fight between the two during which he killed her, police sources said, as per PTI.

With her dead body beside him, Gehlot deleted all data from Yadav’s phone and drove to his dhaba. He drove through Majnu ka Tila bypass, Madhuban Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri, and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village, they said.

VIRENDER GEHLOT

The police said Sahil’s father Virender Gehlot helped him in planning and conspiring the murder. During interrogation, it was revealed that Gehlot’s family was very much aware of his marriage to Yadav but they were against it, the police said.

After his second marriage date was fixed, the accused persons kept persuading Gehlot to get rid of Yadav so that he can marry the girl his family chose, police said.

“…the accused persons started discussing about ways to get rid of Nikki Yadav and the entire plan to take her on a trip was just a ploy. They somehow wanted to get rid of Nikki before the D-day. Gehlot also thought that he will somehow convince Nikki to go for a trip with him outstation and whenever, he gets an opportunity on the way, he would kill her during their trip," the police added.

NAVEEN

Naveen, a Delhi Police constable, who is one of the six people arrested, reportedly told the main accused Sahil Gehlot to stash the victim’s body in the fridge.

According to sources, Naveen, who is Gehlot’s cousin helped him hide the body in the fridge and try to save him from the police, India Today reported.

Against the policeman Naveen, an FIR under IPC section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered at the Kanjhawala police station in a separate incident.

ASHISH, AMAR, AND LOKESH

The five co-accused had planned to get rid of her so that Sahil Gehlot could marry a second time to a woman of the family’s choosing, police said. Sahil’s other cousin Ashish, and friends– Amar and Lokesh– have also been booked in the case. The car used by Sahil during Nikki’s murder belonged to Ashish, India Today reported.

