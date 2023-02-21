SAI Conducts Raids at Several Places in Kashmir in Narco-terror Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in Kashmir as part of a probe into a narco-terrorism case, officials said here.

The raids were carried out by sleuths of the SIA early morning in Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Pulwama districts, they said.

The raids were part of investigations into the narco–terror funding case, they said.

On Monday, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted raids on two houses in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The SIU said the raids were aimed at eliminating the terror ecosystem by identifying the associates and supporters of terrorists.

