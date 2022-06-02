Sakinaka Rape & Murder: Convict Gets Death Penalty as State Argues Offence in 'Rarest of Rare' Category

A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old man to death who was convicted in the rape and murder of a woman inside a tempo in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year.

The order comes a day after the prosecution demanded capital punishment for the man who had raped and murdered a 34-year-old woman by inserting a rod in her private parts last September, saying this offence falls under the “rarest of rare" category.

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder on May 30 by additional sessions judge, (Dindoshi court) HC Shende.

“This is an offence against a woman and that too a woman belonging to a scheduled caste that makes it more serious," advocate Mahesh Mule, appearing for the prosecution, argued in the court on Wednesday. “This is a gruesome, diabolical attack on a hapless, lonely woman at odd hours of the night, thereby raising fear for woman’s safety in a metropolitan city like Mumbai," he added. The prosecution said the case squarely fits into the criteria of a “rarest of rare" case and hence capital punishment should be awarded to the accused.

Chauhan’s advocate Kalpana Waskar sought leniency for him and argued that the case cannot be compared to the Nirbhaya gangrape case as it is not a case of gangrape and denied that it falls in the category of ‘rarest of rare’ to warrant the death penalty. A harsh punishment will not give a chance to reform, she said, seeking that he be given a chance.

Chauhan had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts. The woman died the next day during treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital due to a heavy loss of blood. The police had filed a charge sheet in the case just 18 days after the incident.

The trial in the case was conducted by Special public prosecutor Raja Thakre, along with advocate Mahesh Mule.

