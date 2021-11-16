Salman Khan to Help Maha Govt Tackle Covid Vaccine Hesitancy in Muslim Areas: Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said the state government was planning to rope in Bollywood actor Salman Khan to convince people in Muslim-dominated areas, who were hesitant in being vaccinated against coronavirus, to take the jab. Maharashtra is the leading state when it comes to number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered, but these numbers were low in some areas, Tope added.

Addressing reporters in Jalna on Monday, he said, “There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," he said. Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them, he added.

Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose, Tope said.

About the possibility of a third wave of the viral infection, Tope said as per the experts, the pandemic has a seven-month cycle, but due to large-scale vaccination, the next wave would not be severe. People should follow the Covid-19 safety protocol and get vaccinated, he added.

