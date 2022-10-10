Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at 82

Samajwad Party founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday after prolonged illness.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh confirmed his father’s demise in a tweet through the official Twitter handle of the party.

“My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more - Akhilesh Yadav," the tweet on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle read.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram since over a week and had been on life-saving drugs.

The SP patron had been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

After the SP informed of Mulayam Singh’s poor health condition on Sunday, October2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had spoken to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. PM Modi had also assured him all possible help and assistance.

