Samajwadi Party Alliance Won 304 Seats on Basis of Postal Ballots Alone, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the SP-led alliance had got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballots in the recent UP Assembly election, and that it won 304 seats on this basis. “The SP-alliance got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballot votes, which means that the SP registered victory on 304 seats, he said in a Hindi tweet.

This is telling the truth about the victory of the SP-led alliance in the election. Thanks to every government employee, teacher and voter, who cast their postal ballot. “The ruling party should know that deceit does not give any strength," said Yadav, targeting BJP, which won the election winning 255 seats.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.