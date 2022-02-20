Samajwadi Party Leader Ahmed Hasan, Wife Pass Away Within Hours of Each Other

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan died at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday following a prolonged illness. He was 89. Hours later, his ailing wife, Hazna Begum, 75, also breathed her last.

He is survived by two sons and five daughters. Hasan was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow a few days ago and passed away at 11 am on Saturday, his son-in-law Fida Hussain Ansari said.

He will be buried at his ancestral place Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday. Hasan is a retired police officer and was brought into politics by Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. He served as a cabinet minister in the SP government in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief at Hasan’s demise. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, “The death of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmed Hassan is a matter of great sadness for all of us. Heartfelt tribute!" .

