Same Sex Marriage: Delhi HC Defers Hearing to April 2023, Says Similar Pleas Pending Before Supreme Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing in a batch of petitions pertaining to the recognition of same-sex marriage in India, noting that similar petitions are pending before the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad deferred the hearing to April 24, 2023.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a declaration that the right to legal recognition of same-sex marriages is a fundamental right under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 irrespective of a person’s gender, sex, or sexual orientation.

The bench was informed on Tuesday that similar petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court and the petitioners herein will also be moving a transfer petition.

The petitioners had contended that consensual sexual acts between persons of the same sex have already been decriminalized by the Supreme Court in Navtez Singh Johar’s case. The petitioners have also contended that the right to marry a person of one’s choice as an essential component of the right to autonomy and privacy within Article 21 has been recognized by judgments in India well as by foreign courts.

Specifically, the right to legal recognition of same-sex or non-heterosexual marriages has also been upheld as a fundamental right in a number of judgments by foreign courts, such as the Supreme Court of the United States and the Constitutional Court of South Africa, they asserted.

The petitioners have argued that even though Indian law is silent on the recognition of same-sex marriages, it is a settled principle that where a marriage has been solemnized in a foreign jurisdiction, the law to be applied to such marriage or matrimonial disputes is the law of that jurisdiction. Thus, a marriage being validly registered under US law must necessarily meet the requirements of the term ‘registered’ under Section 7A(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, they contended.

The Centre has already filed its reply in the matter that stated: “Living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same sex individuals is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children which necessarily presuppose a biological man as a ‘husband’, a biological woman as a ‘wife’ and the children born out of the union between the two".

