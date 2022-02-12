Sameer Wankhede Belongs to SC Community, Says NCSC; Upholds NCB Official's Complaint, Appeals to Dissolve SIT

In a major relief to former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the National Commission for Schedule Castes (NCSC) has upheld that the NCB official belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. The panel has also directed the Maharashtra government to register an FIR under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other relevant sections of IPC on Wankhede’s complaint.

In a letter, part of which has been accessed by CNN-News18, the Minutes of hearing report signed by NCSC Vice Chairman Arun Haider has listed several recommendations including dissolving the SIT against Wankhede.

It said that there is no provision in the SC/ST POA ACT, 1989 (as amended) to constitute SIT or to do preliminary examination before the registration of FIR.

The letter has been shared with Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and other senior officials.

The Commission also observed that the investigating SIT officers are harassing the petitioner and his family members. This violation has been viewed very seriously by the commission. It also stated that the investigation should be done by the police officials not below the rank of ACP in the case.

The Commission has also requested that an FIR should be filed within a week’s time on Wankhede’s complaint along with action taken report, failing which an emergent hearing may be fixed by the commission.

“The Maharashtra Caste Scrutiny committee may expedite the matter of verification of caste certificate of petitioner Shri Sameer Wankhede and submit a report within one month," the letter stated.

The letter has also asked the DGP, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Home Department and Mumbai Police commissioner to be present before the commission on March 7 for hearing.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim who forged his caste certificate in order to qualify for the civil services under the Schedule Caste quota.

Sameer Wankhede had then registered a complaint with the NCSC that he is being targetted because he belongs to Scheduled Caste community. The Commission had then initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Wankhede was at the forefront of the investigation in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Case involving superstar Shahrukh Khan’ Son Aryan Khan.

In a recent development Sameer Wankhede was de-attached from NCB and was asked to report to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence HQ in Delhi.

