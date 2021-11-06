Sameer Wankhede Continues to Underplay SIT's Takeover of His 'High-profile' cases

Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday said that he will continue assisting the cruise drugs case amidst several personal and service-related allegations against him. A Special Investigation Team from the NCB has taken over six of its investigations, out of which one involves the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan.

“Yes, I will continue (assisting the cases). Please ask the DDG too," said Wankhede. Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG Operations at NCB headquarters, who is heading the SIT, responded, “yes he will continue assisting and we have already begun our investigation."

The team will probe the six cases, which have national and international ramifications, in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages, the NCB had said on Friday.

Singh said that based on case records and progress in investigations, the team will decide if re-investigation will be done. “Let me first see the case by case records and the progress in the investigation so far, then we will decide. Right now, only further investigation will be conducted in those cases," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik said skeletons will tumble out in the probe. “I had demanded an S.I.T probe to investigate Sameer Dawood Wankhede for kidnapping of & ransom demand from Aryan Khan. Now 2 SITs are constituted (state & centre), let us see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious private army, the senior Maharashtra minister tweeted.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case last month and Wankhede has been facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in this case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation. Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30. Wankhede has denied any wrongdoing.

