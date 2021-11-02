Sameer Wankhede Dismisses 'Expensive Clothes' Allegations, Says 'Nawab Malik Has Less Knowledge'

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday refuted all allegations of extortion and corruption levelled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against him and said “false" claims are being made against him by sharing some Whatsapp chats. Responding to Malik’s claim that he wears “expensive clothes", Wankhede called it “rumour" and said the NCP leader has “less knowledge" about it.

Speaking to media about other allegations by Malik, Wankhede said that a peddler named Salman had approached his sister Yasmeen Wankhede to fight a drug case filed against him but she didn’t take it up. “A peddler, Salman had approached my sister but she doesn’t take NDPS cases so she sent him back. Salman had tried to trap us via a middleman. He was arrested and he is in jail. False allegations being levelled by sharing his WhatsApp chat," he said.

“The middleman, who had tried to trap us, had given a false complaint earlier this year to Mumbai Police. Nothing came out of it. After that peddlers like Salman were used to trap my family. Such attempts are going on, drug mafia is behind this," he further said.

Intensifying his attack on Wankhede, Malik has accused the NCB officer of extorting crores and using uber-expensive clothes beyond the reach of an honest and upright officer. Malik has claimed that the officer wore a trouser worth a lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh.

“How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes," Malik said. “He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people," Malik said, adding the NCB official had a private army to do the job. Malik claimed that Wankhede implicated people in fake cases.

Responding to this, Wankhede said, “As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things."

Malik also claimed that since the last 15 days, there are three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT. He questioned why no action has been taken by the Department of Revenue Intelligence on this.

The NCP spokesperson also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, rubbishing the claim that he has links with the underworld. If that was the case, why was no probe initiated against me when you (Fadnavis) were the CM, Malik added.

Malik questioned Fadnavis for not acting against him despite being the chief minister of the state for five years. After Malik sought to link Fadnavis and his banker-singer wife Amruta with an alleged drug peddler, the BJP leader on Monday said he would expose his underworld links after Diwali.

