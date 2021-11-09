Sameer Wankhede's Father Files Police Complaint Against Nawab Malik Under SC/SC Act

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankede’s father Dhyandev K Wankhede has filed a police complaint against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making false accusations about his family’s caste. The complaint was lodged with the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Mumbai’s Oshiwara division.

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Malik has recently claimed Wankhede was a Muslim by birth and produced a bogus caste certificate to get a government job. The allegation, among numerous others made by Malik against the NCB officer, came after the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, wherein a team of the anti-narcotics agency raided a ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3, leading to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, and others. Wankhede had spearheaded the probe, and was also leading another case against Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan. However, the agency last week transferred the cases, among four others, from Wankhede after extortion allegations made by a witness in the cruise case against him.

The complaint says that Malik in an interview with a newspaper made a false and derogatory statement against him and his family members regarding their caste. “Not only that, on several occasions, while doing interaction with the print media as well as the electronic media, the said accused Nawab Malik has made derogatory statements and allegations against me and my family regarding our caste. That I have the footage/videos of said press/news events as well as concerning news articles. That I will produce the same as and when required by you while conducting the investigation of the present matter," the written complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police reads.

“I say that you please take cognizance of my above mentioned complaint and register FIR against the accused under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Act 1989 and under sections 503, 508, 499 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and under sections 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000," he said in the complaint.

Wankhede’s father has also filed a defamation suit against Malik, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore for allegedly making defamatory comments against his son Sameer and their family through press conferences and via social media. The Bombay High Court had on Monday directed Malik to submit an affidavit in response to the defamation suit. A vacation bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar asked Malik to file his affidavit by Tuesday, and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

