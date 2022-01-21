Samsung Galaxy S22, The Most "Noteworthy" Flagship Coming Next Month, Exec Confirms

It was recently reported that Samsung’s next flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch early next month. Now, a blog post from Samsung’s head of mobile business confirms an Unpacked event in February for the Samsung Galaxy S22. The blog post from Samsung’s TM Roh talks about “the most noteworthy S series device" that the company has ever created. The blog post also talks about few specific features around the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In the blog post, the Samsung executive also takes a look back at the company’s Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy Z lineup.

In the blog post, Roh talks about smartphone innovation and says that Samsung has never taken the progress of smartphones for granted. “It’s not enough for mobile innovation to just evolve with the world. We have to be a step ahead, so our technology can help transform the way we experience everything around us and make our lives easier. That’s why we constantly push ourselves to break the rules of what a smartphone can do," he said.

Roh also talks about a pro-grade camera that could bring mobile photography out of the dark, apart from other innovations that Samsung has made possible in the past. He also talks about night photography, which reports hint is a teaser towards the Samsung Galaxy S22’s low-light photography and video.

A report earlier this week from a known tipster hinted that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S22 series on February 9. This co-incides with the Samsung executive’s latest blog post hinting at an Unpacked event in February.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is reported to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or Samsung’s latest Exynos 2200 chipset depending on the region.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been leaked on several occasion earlier, and leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with S-Pen support like its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has also been reported to be called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note, and is said to come with an in-built slot for the S-Pen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will have the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy 22+ alongside the larger variant.

