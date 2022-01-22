Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get Rs 7,000 Discount: Here's How To Avail

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is the market leader when it comes to foldable smartphones. Now, as Samsung gears up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the company has announced new offers on its existing range in India, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The discount includes a cashback worth Rs 5000 on using Samsung Finance+, and more. Let us take a look at how to avail up to a Rs 7,000 discount on the latest Samsug foldable smartphones.

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can avail a cashback worth Rs 5,000 on Samsung Finance+ on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Further, they can increase their savings to Rs 7,000 across all bank debit and credit cards. Buyers of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can separately avail a bank cashback of Rs 7,000 or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Further, if you are looking to purchase any of the two Samsung foldable smartphones, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at just Rs 1,999. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 otherwise cost Rs 11,999.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review: Impressive Earbuds That You Won’t Regret Buying

The offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are available only on Samsung’s official website and are valid till the end of this month, which is January 31. Without the offer, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 onwards, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in the country. Both the smartphones were launched in India back in August last year.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S-Pen: Does Samsung Even Need The Galaxy Note Anymore?

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the outside, while the inside screen that folds is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone has a total of five cameras - a triple rear camera setup that includes three 12-megapixel sensors - a primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, and a thid telephoto lens. The front camera on the outer display is a 10-megapixel shooter, while the camera on the inner display is placed under the display, and comes with a 4-megapixel resolution.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate that folds into half. The smartphone comes with a 1.9-inch outer display which is also an AMOLED panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a primary 12-megapixel wide angle shooter and another secondary 12-megapixel wide angle lens. There is a 3,300mAH battery on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.