SKM Accepts Centre's New Proposal, Will Take Decision on Calling Off Protests Tomorrow

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday accepted the Centre’s new proposal to suspend all cases against farmers. This comes after the SKM held a meeting, which has been adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday. Farmer leaders said that they would wait for the government’s document of the new proposal and then make a decision on whether or not to continue with the protests.

In a statement, the SKM said that it has received a revised draft proposal from the Government of India and that a consensus has been arrived at within the SKM, accepting the proposal. “Now, a formal communication signed on the Government’s letterhead is awaited. SKM will meet again tomorrow at 12 noon at Singhu Border to take a formal decision thereafter to lift the morchas," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had sent a new proposal, offering “immediate" suspension of all cases against farmers, sources told News18. In Delhi, 39 cases were registered against farmers protesting against the agricultural laws, the Union home ministry had informed Parliament in February. A senior police official had earlier told News18 that the cases have been filed by the state against farmers and, if the government decides, they can be withdrawn by filing an affidavit in court.

The development comes after a crucial meeting called by the SKM at Singhu Border to decide the fate of the year-long farmers’ agitation that began with the five-member panel pointing out “flaws" in the Centre’s earlier proposal to end the stalemate.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Dhawale, a member of SKM’s committee had said: “We appreciate that the government is ready for talks and is giving something in writing but the proposal had a few flaws, so last night, we sent it back with some amendments and are awaiting their response."

