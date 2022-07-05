Sangli Killings: Man Who Supplied Poison Pills to Nine Members of Family Held

One more person has been arrested in connection with the killings of nine members of the family of two brothers in Sangli district, a police official said on Tuesday. Manoj Kshirsagar (48) a resident of Pune, had made poison pills available to self-proclaimed godman Abbas Mohammad Ali Bagwan and his aide Dhiraj Surawase, both of whom were held earlier.

The bodies of siblings Manik Vanmore and Popat Vanmore and seven members of their families were found in their two homes in Mhaishal villages in Miraj on June 20. As suicide notes were found at the two sites, police had initially suspected it was a mass suicide pact due to harassment by money-lenders before detailed investigations revealed that Bagwan and Surawase had poisoned them, the official said.

Bagwan had poisoned the family of nine with the help of Surawase as he did not want to return the money he had taken from the family on the pretext of locating a hidden treasure for them. "The investigation revealed that Kshirsagar made the poisonous pills available to Bagwan. We arrested him on Monday," said a Sangli police official.

"Bagwan and Surawase had gone to Manik Vanmore's residence on June 19 evening along with nine bottles. They gave 1,100 wheat seeds to Vanmare's wife to count, by which time they mixed poison in each bottle. At 1 am on June 20, they went to Popat's home and poisoned them one by one by calling them to have ingredients of the bottle as part of a ritual," he said. After killing members of Popat family, the accused went to Manik's residence and poisoned the remaining members of the family, he said, adding that Bagwan and Surawase then inserted suicide notes in the pockets of all nine deceased.

