Sanjeevani Telethon LIVE Updates: Adar Poonawalla, Neeraj Chopra in Attendance as Network18 Celebrates Achievements of Vaccination Campaign

In an effort to amplify India’s inoculation drive against Covid-19, on April 7, 2021, Network 18 launched the campaign to increase awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination and the importance of receiving it to contain the spread of the virus.

The initiative is a Federal Bank Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive that intends to reach each and every Indian with relevant and important information about the Covid-19 vaccine. Joining hands in the celebration, a host of dignitaries, celebrities, KOLs, and experts will further give it an impetus to carry on the work for the next phase. The panel members will include- Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai, Stanley Plotkin, Vaccinologist of the Wistar, Dr Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO India Rep, Manohar Lal Khattar, CM, Haryana, Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan, Neeraj Chopra, Gold Medalist, Tokyo 2020, Advait Kolarkar, Youngest Artist, Varre Appa Rao, Chief HR, HCL Technologies, Padma Shree Mohan Das Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, Atul Satija, CEO, Give India and singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan.

The campaign has successfully worked in the most affected districts of the country which were adopted and here volunteers ran vaccination drives across several villages. ‘Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi’, a van, traveled through these affected areas and worked on dispelling mistruths and disseminating information among villagers. The campaign vehicle has carried out awareness activities in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur districts. It has covered over 70 villages in Amritsar and nearly 100 villages in Indore and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Overcoming hesitancy, acknowledging loopholes, and widespread coverage, India in a joint effort of the public and private sector has successfully inoculated over one billion people against the deadly Covid-19 virus, since the first jab was administered in January 2021. Experts across the world have supported Covid-19 vaccinations, stating it has been proven that vaccinated individuals are 10 times less likely to become infected and less likely to get a severe infection.

